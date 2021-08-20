BOWIE — The Bowie Baysox, Double-A minor league affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, announce the special appearance by a talented performer, Tyler Scheuer, owner of Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act, who will be at the Bowie Baysox home game on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 6:35 p.m. when the Baysox open a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves.
Scheuer has brought his unique, high-energy performance to stadiums and arenas all over the country over the past eight years. He has been featured on “America’s Got Talent,” “Ripley’s Believe it or Not,” “The Go Big Show,” ESPN and more.
Scheuer is known for his unique talent of being able to balance anything on his face! Wheelbarrows? Yes! Ladders? Yes! Bikes? Yes! Ice cream cones? Yes! Sunglasses? Yes! You name it, Scheuer can balance it ... on his face! He does all of this while dancing and entertaining the crowd.
“Scheuer creates a buzz of excitement everywhere he goes to perform, and we are excited to bring him to the Bowie Baysox for the first time ever on Tuesday, Aug. 24,” said Baysox Assistant General Manager Phil Wrye. “Tyler’s performance is truly something you have to see in person to appreciate and enjoy up close.”
Crowds absolutely love Scheuer’s enthusiasm with his unique craft. Fans flock to him in the crowd to see what else he can balance on his face.
Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act was voted as the Best Entertainment Act in sports by GameOps.com.
Tickets to see Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act in person at the Bowie Baysox game start at just $8, and are available to purchase online at Baysox.com or by calling the stadium ticket office at 301-464-4865 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The 2021 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox have 18 home games remaining during the 2021 regular season. Schedule and ticket information can be obtained at Baysox.com.
