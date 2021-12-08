United Communities Volunteer Fire Department Thanksgiving dinner organizer Jane Howlin and UCVFD President Ron Siarnicki are shown with Howlin’s huge outdoor cooker, behind the fire house Wednesday morning, Nov. 24. Howlin cooked 15 turkeys and 14 hams at the same time. All in preparation for 150 meals the fire department donated to local residents who needed a little help with Thanksgiving dinner this year. All the volunteers are fully vaccinated and wore appropriate protective gloves while handling foods.
United Communities Volunteer Fire Department Vice President Philip Bowles, left, leads a group of volunteer firefighters Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, in filling microwavable dishes with side dishes of food for Thanksgiving dinners, donated by the fire department to folks in the community who needed a little help with food this year. Also pictured, are volunteers Kevin Henderson, Heather Gorski, Dave Reid, UCVFD President Ron Siarnicki and Donna Whalen. All volunteers were fully vaccinated.
United Communities Volunteer Fire Department members Kevin Henderson, left, and Dave Reid mix jellied cranberry sauce with whole cranberries to provide a more traditional side dish as one of many prepared for the fire department’s first-ever Thanksgiving dinners. Dinners were donated to folks in the community who needed a little help with food this Thanksgiving.
A complete tray of Thanksgiving sides was provided along with turkey, ham, dinner rolls, and a slice of pumpkin and apples pies by the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday, Nov. 24. They provided 150 free meals to local community members.
Three of 15 fresh turkeys cook uncovered in the oven behind United Communities Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, in preparation for 150 meals donated to community members who needed a little help with Thanksgiving dinner. Along with turkeys, there were also 14 hams cooked and all the traditional side dishes, along with dessert pies.
United Communities Volunteer Fire Department Thanksgiving dinner organizer Jane Howlin and UCVFD President Ron Siarnicki are shown with Howlin’s huge outdoor cooker, behind the fire house Wednesday morning, Nov. 24. Howlin cooked 15 turkeys and 14 hams at the same time. All in preparation for 150 meals the fire department donated to local residents who needed a little help with Thanksgiving dinner this year. All the volunteers are fully vaccinated and wore appropriate protective gloves while handling foods.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
United Communities Volunteer Fire Department Vice President Philip Bowles, left, leads a group of volunteer firefighters Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, in filling microwavable dishes with side dishes of food for Thanksgiving dinners, donated by the fire department to folks in the community who needed a little help with food this year. Also pictured, are volunteers Kevin Henderson, Heather Gorski, Dave Reid, UCVFD President Ron Siarnicki and Donna Whalen. All volunteers were fully vaccinated.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
United Communities Volunteer Fire Department members Kevin Henderson, left, and Dave Reid mix jellied cranberry sauce with whole cranberries to provide a more traditional side dish as one of many prepared for the fire department’s first-ever Thanksgiving dinners. Dinners were donated to folks in the community who needed a little help with food this Thanksgiving.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
A complete tray of Thanksgiving sides was provided along with turkey, ham, dinner rolls, and a slice of pumpkin and apples pies by the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday, Nov. 24. They provided 150 free meals to local community members.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Three of 15 fresh turkeys cook uncovered in the oven behind United Communities Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, in preparation for 150 meals donated to community members who needed a little help with Thanksgiving dinner. Along with turkeys, there were also 14 hams cooked and all the traditional side dishes, along with dessert pies.
ROMANCOKE — Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, members from United Communities Volunteer Fire Department came together, beginning at 5 a.m., to cook and prepare 150 meals for people in the community who needed a little help with food this year.
The main organizer was UCVFD food chair Jane Howlin, who also manages the fire department’s monthly barbecue chicken dinner fundraisers. Howlin was joined by longtime member Pat Schwink and UCVFD Vice President Philip Bowles in pushing the membership to do this service project. It was approved by members at a recent meeting. This was the first-time UCVFD has had such a service project.
Howlin said, “We did this because we noticed many of our elderly neighbors would come to support our barbecues and they’d buy numerous meals at one time, telling us, it would provide them with enough food to get them through an entire week.”
Volunteer Pat Bossert added, “Lot of families don’t have enough food, and the stories about their challenges are heartbreaking.”
There were plenty volunteers Wednesday morning, cooking turkey and ham, preparing traditional Thanksgiving side dishes, organizing the plastic trays to put food in, and those who came later to personally deliver the food to their neighbors. The dinners did include the main course items, mashed potatoes, dressing, mac and cheese, string bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin and apple pies.
UCVFD President Ron Siarnicki said, “Going forward, we plan to make this an annual event at our fire department.”
Saturday, Dec. 4, the fire department Auxiliary will host its annual Breakfast with Santa, inside the fire house, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, under 4 are free. Enjoy 12 different breakfast items as well as hot coffee, orange and apple juices. UCVFD is located at 9406 Romancoke Road, Stevensville, MD, 21666. For additional information call 410-643-1162.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.