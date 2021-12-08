ROMANCOKE — Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, members from United Communities Volunteer Fire Department came together, beginning at 5 a.m., to cook and prepare 150 meals for people in the community who needed a little help with food this year.

The main organizer was UCVFD food chair Jane Howlin, who also manages the fire department’s monthly barbecue chicken dinner fundraisers. Howlin was joined by longtime member Pat Schwink and UCVFD Vice President Philip Bowles in pushing the membership to do this service project. It was approved by members at a recent meeting. This was the first-time UCVFD has had such a service project.

Howlin said, “We did this because we noticed many of our elderly neighbors would come to support our barbecues and they’d buy numerous meals at one time, telling us, it would provide them with enough food to get them through an entire week.”

Volunteer Pat Bossert added, “Lot of families don’t have enough food, and the stories about their challenges are heartbreaking.”

There were plenty volunteers Wednesday morning, cooking turkey and ham, preparing traditional Thanksgiving side dishes, organizing the plastic trays to put food in, and those who came later to personally deliver the food to their neighbors. The dinners did include the main course items, mashed potatoes, dressing, mac and cheese, string bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin and apple pies.

UCVFD President Ron Siarnicki said, “Going forward, we plan to make this an annual event at our fire department.”

Saturday, Dec. 4, the fire department Auxiliary will host its annual Breakfast with Santa, inside the fire house, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, under 4 are free. Enjoy 12 different breakfast items as well as hot coffee, orange and apple juices. UCVFD is located at 9406 Romancoke Road, Stevensville, MD, 21666. For additional information call 410-643-1162.

