UM Memorial Hospital Foundation announces annual appeal

Team members from the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center display vital state-of-the-art mammography equipment. From left: Jeanie Scott, director, Oncology Services, Roberta Lilly, MD, medical director, and Jo-Ayne Kerry-Turner, NP.
EASTON — The University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 2022 annual appeal will benefit the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at UM Shore Regional Health. Donations to the appeal, which is now in progress, will help support Breast Center services and the purchase of state-of-the art imaging software that enables providers to gather the most precise 3D images of breast tissue.
“Better imaging promotes earlier diagnosis and treatment that helps save lives,” said Roberta Lilly, MD, medical director, Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. “Breast cancer rates in Maryland are higher than many other states, and rates on the Eastern Shore exceed the Maryland state average. However, the good news is that in the five-county region served by the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, breast cancer survival rates also are higher than the state average. This good news speaks to the ongoing advancements made in breast cancer detection technologies, and also to the comprehensive care provided by medical staff and team members in in our center.”
Tax-deductible gifts to benefit the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center can be made online at ummhospfoundation.org, or by mail to: UM Memorial Hospital Foundation, 219 S. Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601. For more information, contact Stephanie Bryan at 410-822-1000, ext. 5481.
