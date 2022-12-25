UM Memorial Hospital Foundation announces annual appeal

Team members from the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center display vital state-of-the-art mammography equipment. From left: Jeanie Scott, director, Oncology Services, Roberta Lilly, MD, medical director, and Jo-Ayne Kerry-Turner, NP.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 2022 annual appeal will benefit the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at UM Shore Regional Health. Donations to the appeal, which is now in progress, will help support Breast Center services and the purchase of state-of-the art imaging software that enables providers to gather the most precise 3D images of breast tissue.

