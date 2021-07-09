KEEDYSVILLE, Md. — The University of Maryland’s Western Maryland Research and Education Center will hold its Small Ruminant & Pasture Field Day on Thursday, Aug. 12.
The field day includes wagon tours of the research site. Visitors can also agricultural research efforts and programs at the university center.
The field day is sponsored by University of Maryland Extension, Future Harvest CASA, Northeast SARE, and the Maryland Grazers Network. For more information about the field day or small ruminant (sheep and goat) programs, contact Susan Schoenian at (301) 432-2767 x343 or sschoen@umd.edu.
