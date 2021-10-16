PRINCESS ANNE – University of Maryland Eastern Shore Extension’s 4-H STEM Festival returns this year after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The free event takes place Nov. 13 as part of the seventh annual Maryland STEM Festival, a month-long celebration Oct. 15 through November 14 focused on “fun, interactive science learning opportunities.” This year’s theme, “Health & Wellness,” draws attention to COVID-19 and the importance of healthcare fields and careers.
K-12 students can take part in hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors at the Engineering & Aviation Science Complex at UMES. Exhibitors from STEM-related organizations will offer information on the different areas of STEM and related careers. The event has attracted upwards of 300 participants, said Bradley Hartle, a 4-H STEM educator with UMES Extension and coordinator for the event.
The Maryland STEM Festival brings to light the educational, cultural and financial impact of science in the state. The hope is to “cultivate a positive environment that inspires children to pursue science-related careers and encourages businesses to invest in Maryland. In an era when recent reports indicate that the United States is losing ground as the world leader in science and technology, and fewer students than ever are seeking careers in science and technology, the festival energizes our state’s efforts to respond to these challenges.”
“UMES Extension participates in the Maryland STEM Festival to do its part in contributing to the diverse pool of talented STEM professionals for a future state and national workforce,” Hartle said.
