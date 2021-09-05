Talbot County native Frederick Douglass, one of the nation’s most prominent figures in African-American,and US history. An abolitionist, editor, orator, author, statesman, women’s suffragist and reformer, Douglass was a firm believer in equality for all people.
In Bucktown, there’s a village store where, as a teenager, Harriet Tubman in her first act of defiance, was nearly killed when she tried to help an enslaved man avoid capture.
ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan recently proclaimed September 2021 as the third annual International Underground Railroad Month. The month acknowledges the significance of the Underground Railroad, and all those involved, for its contribution to the eradication of slavery in the United States and as a cornerstone for a more comprehensive civil rights movement that followed. September also marks the self liberation of two of Maryland’s freedom fighters, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.
“Maryland’s Underground Railroad had so many inspirational freedom seekers whose stories can be explored today through unique attractions, historical sites, and programming,” said Hogan. “While Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass are two well-known freedom fighters, International Underground Railroad Month honors all the brave men, women, and children who fought for freedom.”
Maryland has led the charge inviting others to participate in this effort and continues to add new partners, including the United States and Canadian committees of the International Council on Monuments and Sites, the Embassy of Canada, Wilson Center’s Canada Institute, Indigenous nations including the Wyandotte Nation of Kansas, and multiple states, counties, and cities across the United States. To become inspired through sites and programming throughout the month, please go to https://www.visitmaryland.org/list/underground-railroad.
“International Underground Railroad Month gives us an opportunity to commemorate the brave men and women who left words of inspiration and stories for future generations to share,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “Maryland has a wealth of visitor experiences, such as the Josiah Henson Museum and Park, the Visit Hagerstown Underground Railroad Walking Tour, the Southern Maryland African American Heritage Guide, and more that helps us have a greater understanding of all those involved in the Underground Railroad.”
Maryland has the most documented successful escapes using the Underground Railroad. Currently, there are 86 National Park Service National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom sites in the state. Visitors and residents can use Maryland’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Visitor Guide, along with other interpretive materials, to develop their own itinerary across Maryland to explore the Underground Railroad.
