ST. MICHAELS — The Trustees of Union United Methodist Church and the restoration committee are excited to announce that thanks to the community’s support more than 50% of the $150,000 projected funds have been raised to “Restore The Church That Provides Hope To The Community.”
The first phase of the project is complete and the drainage problem has been corrected and the crawl is encapsulated (a special thanks to Francis and Jane Hopkinson of St. Michaels). New duct work for the HVAC system is installed. The pipe organ is being disassembled, removed, stored and cleaned. After remediation is complete it will be re-assembled. The next step is removal and remediation process of the entire church.
The Trustees offer many thanks to all of the individuals, organizations, businesses, restaurants and churches who have contributed.
For over 168 years this vibrant and inclusive church has served the community and the Bay Hundred area of Talbot County. In spite of not being able to use the church and the education building, Union continues to support the community through its Outreach and Emergency Fund, providing assistance for rent, utilities, food and other personal necessities, which occasionally have included financial assistance for funerals and perpetual care.
Union also supports the St. Michaels Community Center, Jeannie’s Community Café, St. Michaels Housing Authority and the St. Michaels Youth and Law Enforcement Program (S.M.Y.L.E.). The pastor and members are currently pursing various grant and other funding sources. If you have any suggestions, we welcome them, Trustees said.
If you would like more information on the work and cost involved as well as how you can help, please email Marlene Thomas at: unionumc.stmichaels@gmail.com
Donations can be mailed to: Union United Methodist Church, Attn: Mrs. Andrea Wayman, P.O. Box 978, St. Michaels, MD 21663. Checks should be made payable to: Union United Methodist Church. Please include the words Capital Improvement Fund on your check.
