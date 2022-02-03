EASTON — The United Fund of Talbot County will be accepting applications until April 15 from qualified nonprofit agencies in Talbot County requesting funds from its 2022-23 campaign.
To qualify, agencies must be registered 501(c)(3) organizations; grant requests should seek to fund programs or initiatives that address the health and human services needs of individuals and families in Talbot County, and must demonstrate the agency’s fit with the United Fund charter to benefit underfunded and underrepresented Talbot County residents.
Any first time applicants who wish to be considered as potential participants in the upcoming campaign are requested to submit a one-page document no later than March 2 that explains how their agency fits with the United Fund mission, and how the services they provide their clients are different from those provided by other agencies serving the Talbot County community.
Agencies accepted to participate in the 2022-23 campaign must also agree not to fundraise during September, October and November when the United Fund’s campaign is underway.
For an application, write the United Fund of Talbot County office at P.O. Box 741, Easton, MD 21601; request an application on-line at uftc@unitedfund.org or call 410-822-1957.
All applications must be received at the United Fund office by April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.