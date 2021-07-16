EASTON – The Board of Directors of the United Fund of Talbot County voted to allocate $191,500 to 9 member agencies for its 2021-22 campaign, an 7.5% increase over the prior year. These agencies qualified by demonstrating how their requests for funds would be used to meet the health and human services needs of the underserved in Talbot County.
The original amount requested by the 11 applicant agencies was $232,000.
“Thorough analysis was again exercised this year by the Agency Review Committee volunteers during each agency application review. Thanks to their diligent efforts, the committee’s reviews and recommendations facilitated the allocation deliberations,” said Agency Review Committee chair, Leslie Stevenson. “In addition to myself, this year’s committee members included Joe Anthony, Terry Mangan, Steve Parr, Steve Slack, and JoRhea Wright,” she concluded. The United Fund of Talbot County is the only local philanthropic organization that for over half a century of fundraising has successfully raised over $17 million to assist non-profit health and human services charities in Talbot County.
The agencies selected for the 2021-22 campaign are
Foundation of Hope. $2,500 to help young girls lead productive lives in their communities by providing cultural, social and educational development programs.
Imagination Library of Talbot County. $10,000 to expose children birth to age 5 with a literature and vocabulary rich environment, promoting reading readiness through the monthly provision of high quality, age-appropriate books.
Martin’s House & Barn. $15,000 to help to feed, clothe and financially assist impoverished clients, building their self-esteem and self-sufficiency.
Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence. $20,000 to provide advocacy and support for victims of domestic violence.
Neighborhood Service Center. $60,000 to serve the total family, addressing housing, food, utilities, eviction, and parent/child life skill workshops to enhance financial learning among local low-income residents.
Positive Strides. $20,000 to provide a year-round therapeutic horseback-riding program for children and adults with learning and physical limitations.
St. Michaels Community Center. $45,000 to provide programs and services to the Bay Hundred Community, from toddlers to seniors.
Tilghman Area Youth Association. $15,000 to provide quality afterschool enrichment programs for the Island’s youth, inclusive of scholarships for those in need.
United Needs & Abilities. $4,000 to provide counseling, resources and advocacy for adults with development disabilities.
