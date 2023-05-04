United Way celebrates volunteers

Volunteers of the Year were honored by United Way Kent County at a breakfast at Heron Point on Friday, April 28. Pictured beginning front row, from left: Abigail Collins (Mid Shore Council Family Violence, MSCFV), Cinda Pittcock (Compass Regional Health), Emma Russell-Doda and Lauryn Konieczka (MSCFV). Madhu Sidhu and Connie Schroth (Open Doors Partners in Education), Beverly Birkmire (Kent County Cares Foundation) Sara and David Quinn (Echo Hill Outdoor School), Jennifer Wayne (Kent Association of Riding Therapy), Edwin Pickering (Boy Scouts — Del-Mar-Va Council), Linwood Lively (Character Counts), Martha Bliss (Rock Hall Sailing Scholarship Program), Bridget Mahoney, Esq. (Mid-Shore Pro Bono), Laura Chamberlin (Samaritan Group).

 Courtesy of UWKC

CHESTERTOWN — United Way of Kent County hosted an appreciation breakfast for 17 volunteers on Friday, April 28 at Heron Point in Chestertown. Seventeen partner agencies submitted nominations of their “Volunteer of the Year” to receive recognition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.