ADELPHI — University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) held its first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019 during “Spring Grad Walk 2022,” an innovative experience designed to accomodate thousands of graduates and guests while protecting the health and safety of the university community. More than 3,300 graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 and their families and guests attended “Grad Walk” over the course of six days (May 17-22). The event took place at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, with graduates selecting from multiple time slots to cross the stage and receive individual recognition.
Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year. UMGC also holds graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military servicemembers and their families serving overseas. The following local UMGC students graduated:
• Jean Douglass Greenlee of Trappe, Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude in History
• Zoe Phillips of Cambridge, Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude in History
• Brian Andrew Rathell of Stevensville, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management
• Adam James Franke of Easton, Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity
• Christopher Joel Walmsley of Chestertown, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
• Joel Ford Francis of Stevensville, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity
• Gregory Daniel Campbell of Denton, Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity
• Rhianna Marie Beckett of Chester, Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude in Psychology
• James Allen Henning of Greensboro, Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity
• Annie Lee of Easton, Bachelor of Science in Digital Media and Web Technology
• Carl Michael Owens of Queenstown, Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration
• Kimberly Hammond of Denton, Bachelor of Science in Management Studies
• Haylee Ann Tucker of Galena, Bachelor of Science in Health Services Management
• Katelyn Marie Brimmer of Chestertown, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
• Christian Rogers of Chester, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
• Lasheria Jenkins of Cambridge, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
• Emery Golden of Preston, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
• Pamela Teat of Millington, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude in Criminal Justice
• Jordan Lang of Saint Michaels, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude in Computer Science
• Chloe Courtade of Easton, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude in General Studies
• Sara Noel Walford of Centreville, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
• Tiara Renae Patchett of Denton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in
• Krystal Perez of Chester, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in
• John Stephen Englehart of Easton, Master of Distance Education and E-Learning in
• Patrick Matteson of Queenstown, Master of Science in Management
• Kristen Brown of Stevensville, Master of Science in Management
Celebrating its 75th anniversary, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates in more than 125 fully online, hybrid and face-to-face programs and specializations.
UMGC now offers classes to military service personnel and their families at more than 180 locations in more than 20 countries. More than half of the university’s students are active-duty military personnel, their families, members of the National Guard and veterans.
