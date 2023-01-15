EASTON — If communing with poets, novelists or madmen makes you want to settle in for the long winter, Chesapeake Forum has a literary journey or two in store starting Tuesday Jan. 17, when instructor Bev Williams uses his extensive background teaching English Literature to turn the spotlight on William Faulkner’s short stories. To sign up for any of these courses, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
In his acceptance speed for the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1949, Faulkner famously described his writing as “a life’s work in the agony and sweat of the human spirit …”
What were the old universal truths — the agony and sweat of the human spirit — that he felt such a duty to write about? In “William Faulkner’s Fiction — Selected Short Stories,” you’ll explore the nuances of Faulkner’s work in three sessions, Jan. 17, 24, 31 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Classes offered as hybrid (in-person at the Peachblossom YMCA, Zoom or recording). Cost: $35
Another writer who was arguably in agony most of the time was Edgar Allen Poe — chronically broke, alcoholic and deeply melancholy. Chris Semtner, an internationally recognized expert on Poe and curator of the Edgar Allen Poe Museum, will lead a virtual tour of the Museum in “Edgar Allen Poe’s Life and Legacy” on Thursday, Jan. 26. Semtner will look at the events that shaped Poe’s life and ask why are we still reading Poe’s works? Who was the man behind such classic work as “The Raven” and “The Tell-Tale Heart?’ “Edgar Allen Poe’s Life and Legacy” is one session Thursday Jan. 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Cost: $15. Zoom only.
While Poe may be best know for his horror stories, he considered himself a poet and not surprisingly, poetry is the subject of “Poetry Matters! Contemporary Poems” with John Miller Ph.D., and Michael Valliant, starting Jan. 26. Poe will not be among the contemporary poets, however, as the instructors have chosen to focus on three female poets of color, all current or former US Poet Laureates: Rita Dove, Joy Harjo and Tracy Smith.
Join the class for a lively discussion of what these poets have to say about about life on Mars, the “trail of tears,” and a “playlist for the apocalypse.” Before each class session, the instructors will send participants “Thoughts for Consideration” to help guide the reading of each poem. Three sessions, Thursdays, Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and 9. Zoom. Cost; $35.
To register for any of these classes and to see what else is on the roster, visit chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.