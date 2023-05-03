Denton Farmers
& Artisans Market
Wednesdays though September
Shop for local produce, flowers, plants, artisan items, eggs and more every Wednesday through Sept. 20 at the Denton Farmers & Artisans Market. This weekly market takes place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the corner of 3rd and Market streets in downtown Denton. Learn more at DowntownDenton.com.
Greensboro Kids
Fishing Derby
Saturday, May 6, Registration at 8 a.m., Fishing at 9 a.m.
Greensboro invites the public to the annual Kids Fishing Derby, a free, family-friendly event that is a great way to get your little ones fishing. Open to children ages 2-16. Bring your fishing pole – limited poles will be available to borrow. Day-of registration opens at 8 a.m., and fishing begins at 9 a.m. at Choptank River Park. For more information, contact 410-482-6222 or aperez@greensboromd.com.
Mother’s Day Tea
Saturday, May 6, 2 to 4 p.m.
Celebrate spring and the wonderful women in your life with a guided walk and afternoon tea at Adkins Arboretum, 12610 Eveland Road, Ridgely. Look for spring wildflowers along the forest paths, then return to the covered pavilion for a cuppa, scones and other treats made by a local baker. Cost: $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Advanced registration is required; go to adkinsarboretum.org.
Blue Jean Festival
Saturday, May 6, 2 to 7 p.m.
The Caroline County Humane Society is gearing up for its next Blue Jean Festival, a celebration of all things animals, at the Caroline County 4-H Park, 8314 Detour Road, Denton. This event will feature a Dog Lovers Lure Course, artisans and vendors, K-9 Search and Rescue demos, alpacas, cornhole, live music by The Jones Boys and Blues DeVille, great food and more! Admission is $10 per car load.
Denton Ghost Walk
Saturday, May 6, and Friday, May 19
Join Chesapeake Ghost Walks for a haunted stroll through Denton, one of the most actively haunted towns on the Eastern Shore. Sites on the walking tour include the Caroline Jail and the ghost of Wish Sheppard, the old St. Luke’s Cemetery and the Courthouse Green, where you will hear stories about the old Indian tribes, Marshall Price and the ghost of Annie Belle Carter. Cost: $25/adult, $20/children. Pre-registration required. Go to https://fareharbor.com/chesapeakeghostwalks/items/47109/. Tours depart the Courthouse Green, Market Street.
Greensboro Truck
& Tractor Pull
Saturday, May 6, Gates open at 4 p.m., Pulling begins at 6 p.m.
The Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company invites the public to their Truck and Tractor Pull at 13781 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. Classes include Modified Tractors, 4WD Diesel Trucks, Limited Pro Semi Trucks and 466 Hot Farm Tractors. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase. Admission: $15 per person (kids under 6 are free).
Caroline Jazz Fest
Saturday, May 13, noon to 7 p.m.
Enjoy a day of music, food, drinks and celebration of the arts at the Cow Barn, 101 Cow Barn Road, in Ridgely, featuring the talents of Ronny Smith, Judd Nielsen and Sara Jones. There will also be food vendors, a beer and wine tent, and an outdoor artist market where you can shop for local handmade goods. Find out more at carolineartsorg.
Beginning Needlepoint at FACES
Friday, May 19, noon to 2 p.m.
Learn the basic needlepoint stitches in this super fun and easy fiber arts class and make a beautiful pin cushion with instructor Victoria McConnell. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. There is also a $15 kit fee. Please call Victoria McConnell at 410-253-9716 to sign up for this class. Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore (FACES), 7 N. 4th Street, Denton.
Poetry in the Park
Friday, May 19, 5 to 7 p.m.
Step into the beauty of language with Poetry in the Park, featuring spoken word, music, and storytelling in the lush surroundings of the Denton Community Garden, 4th Street, Denton. Talented poets and musicians will share their creativity and passion with you. You are also invited to share your own work during our open mic session. Bring a blanket and a picnic, and enjoy an evening of art, music, and nature. This event is free and open to all.
Soup and Walk: Beavers, Tuckahoe Creek & Beyond
Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m.
Explore Adkins Arboretum’s forest, meadows and wetland on a guided walk themed to the season, then enjoy a delicious lunch and a brief talk about nature and nutrition. The theme of May’s Soup & Walk is “Beavers, Tuckahoe Creek & Beyond.” Soup ’n Walk programs are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Early registration is recommended at adkinsarboretum.org. Adkins Arboretum, 12610 Eveland Road, Ridgely.
Preston Historical Society Presents Gene Harris
Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.
The Preston Historical Society’s invites monthly meeting features a special presentation by Gene Harris on the history of chicken houses. For more information visit www.prestonhistoricalsociety.com. Preston Historical Society Museum, 167 Main Street, Preston.
Federalsburg Bicentennial Festival
Saturday, May 20
Federalsburg Bicentennial Festival — a birthday party to celebrate the town’s 200 years. Festivities include a parade, poker run, vendors, rides, music, food, beverages and fireworks. Check out the full schedule of events at www.200yearsinthemaking.net. Downtown Federalsburg.
Federalsburg Bicentennial Flotilla & Poker Run
Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m.
Launch is at 11 a.m. from the Federalsburg Marina and participants must turn in their poker hand by 4 p.m. downtown at the festival. In addition to paddling, there will also be a parade downtown at 1 p.m., live music from 2 to 9 p.m., vendors, food, a beer and wine garden, free kids activities and a fireworks display to end the evening. Entry for the poker run is $25 per registrant and registration monies go towards cash prizes for the winning hands. Federalsburg Marina and downtown Federalsburg.
Preston’s Spring Daze
Saturday, May 20, noon to 4 p.m.
Celebrate Spring at Preston’s Spring Daze, featuring a vendors market, live music, performances, food trucks, arts and crafts and more at the James T. Wright Memorial Park, 105 Back Landing Road, Preston.
Caroline Pride Festival
Saturday, May 27, 3 to 8 p.m.
Celebrate diversity, inclusion, equity and respect at the 3rd Annual Caroline Pride Festival in downtown Denton. This year’s event will feature music, community resources, vendors, food trucks, carnival games, a fashion show, karaoke and more. Downtown Denton.
— Caroline County Tourism
11th Annual Strawberry Chase
Sunday, May 28, registration opens at 7 a.m.
Wear your red, white, and blue to honor veterans at the 11th Annual Strawberry Chase 5K. There will be costume prizes for the best theme dressed. The course is a flat loop including the town’s rail trail and scenic farmland west of Ridgely. Registration opens at 7 a.m. on 4th Street, and the race starts at 8 a.m. The cost is $27 through May 26; $30 after May 26, and $15 for youth ages 12 and under. There is no cost for the 200-yard Strawberry Dash for children ages 3-5 at 7:45 a.m. Start and finish at Martin Sutton Park, Ridgely.
Ridgely Strawberry Festival
Sunday, May 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Ridgely Lions Club presents the 42nd Annual Strawberry Festival at Martin Sutton Memorial Park. Activities kick off with the 11th Annual Strawberry Chase 5K Fun Run and Walk at 8am. The festival gets into full swing at 10am with musical entertainment, food and craft vendors and children’s activities. At noon, the Strawberry Festival Parade kicks off on Bell Street and ends at Martin Sutton Park. The afternoon continues with raffle drawings, awards for the best parade entries, musical entertainment, and presentation of the 2022 Ridgely Lions Club scholarships. For more information on the festival schedule go to www.ridgelylions.org. Martin Sutton Memorial Park, Ridgely.
Memorial Weekend at Linchester Mill
Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Find a treasure at this open air market at the historic Linchester Mill filled with vendors, food trucks and activities for children. For more information, contact debbiesavon@yahoo.com or 443-786-8173. Linchester Mill, 3390 Linchester Road, Preston.
Preston Carnival
May 29 through June 3, 7 to 10 p.m.
The Preston Volunteer Fire Co. and the Preston Lions Club are hosting the annual Preston Carnival. Come out to enjoy the rides, games, fresh seafood, fresh burgers, hotdogs, chicken, fries, ice cream and more! The parade will take place Tuesday, May 30. Preston Carnival Grounds, right off Williamson Street, Preston.
