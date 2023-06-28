Upper Shore Aging’s new brand reflects agency’s future direction

The staff at Upper Shore Aging Inc.’s headquarters in Chestertown displays the agency’s new logo and branding — representing its new direction in serving the Mid-Shore’s aging population. Front row, from left: Ursula McEntee, fiscal specialist; Debbie Beaver, Upper Shore Housing fiscal manager; Jensen Vandyke, nutrition specialist; Sheila Wilson, administrative assistant; and TreShawn Todd, operations director. Back row, from left: Judi Bianco, finance director; Deborah Nicholson, ombudsman; Andy Hollis, executive director; and Jeff Scott, senior care case manager.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CHESTERTOWN — Upper Shore Aging Inc. the nonprofit Area Agency on Aging serving over 31,000 seniors in Caroline, Kent, and Talbot counties, has a new logo. It is no accident that the logo the organization selected includes a lotus blossom — the symbol of strength, resilience, and rebirth — selected with staff input and representative of USA’s renewal in serving some of the Eastern Shore’s most vulnerable — its aging population. Under the leadership of a new executive director, Andrew Hollis, and his leadership team, and board President Bill Shrieves, the organization is tackling the growing demand for the services that the agency offers.

  

