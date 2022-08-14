Senior Volunteers

RSVP volunteer Gil Slagle of Worton helps run the Upper Shore Aging Senior Care Farmers Market, held at the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center in Chestertown. RSVP, launched in 2021, recruits and places older adults (age 55+) in a diverse range of volunteer activities to meet various community needs on the Mid-Shore.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CHESTERTOWN — Volunteering has never been easier. Upper Shore Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, sponsored by Upper Shore Aging Inc. and funded by AmeriCorps, spans three counties on the Upper Eastern Shore of Maryland: Kent, Talbot and Caroline. RSVP, launched in 2021, recruits and places older adults (age 55+) in a diverse range of volunteer activities to meet various community needs.

