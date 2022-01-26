Rescue teams at work on the capsized hull of USS Oklahoma (BB-37) seek to reach crew members trapped inside the overturned ship. A total of 429 crew onboard the Oklahoma died during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Navy Shipfitter 1st Class Charles F. Perdue, was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Perdue’s remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Born in Salisbury, he will finally receive a proper burial this year in Lancaster, California.
Rescue teams at work on the capsized hull of USS Oklahoma (BB-37) seek to reach crew members trapped inside the overturned ship. A total of 429 crew onboard the Oklahoma died during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
National Archives photo
Navy Shipfitter 1st Class Charles F. Perdue, was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Perdue’s remains were recently identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Born in Salisbury, he will finally receive a proper burial this year in Lancaster, California.
WASHINGTON — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Navy Shipfitter 1st Class Charles F. Perdue, 32, of Salisbury, Maryland, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Oct. 14, 2020.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Perdue was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Perdue.
From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.
In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Perdue.
Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis.
To identify Perdue’s remains, scientists from DPAA dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used autosomal DNA analysis.
Perdue’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Perdue will be buried on May 16, 2022, in Lancaster, California.
For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty office at (800) 443-9298.
In a press release, DPAA expressed its gratitude to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of the Navy for their partnership in this mission.
Additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country can be found on their website at www.dpaa.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.