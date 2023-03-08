RIDGELY — North Caroline High School teacher Mirta Valdes-Bradner is the recipient of the 2023 Minority Recognition Award from the Maryland State Educators Association.
The award was established to honor the outstanding achievements of minorities from across the state of Maryland. The award has five categories: public education, politics, leadership, community involvement, and the fifth category, which celebrates the contributions an MSEA Aspiring Educator makes in the promotion of the United Education Profession.
The public education category, in which Valdes-Bradner was awarded, has the following requirements:
• Demonstrate leadership on public education issues.
• Foster increased public understanding of public schools in American society.
• Promote a positive image of public education on behalf of students, parents, and educators.
• Encourage and promote improvement in Maryland’s public school system.
The award was presented at MSEA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Racial Social Justice Summit on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Valdes-Bradner is Caroline’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. She has been with Caroline since 2003 and is a Spanish language teacher at North Caroline High School.
Valdes-Bradner obtained her National Board Certification in 2009. She is a dedicated supporter of AP Programs and one of only 23 State Advocate Leads in the country. In that role, she worked to pass legislation supportive of the AP Program.
She was awarded the Medal of Excellence by Governor Larry Hogan in 2021 and recorded an advocacy blog and podcast for the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.
