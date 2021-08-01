GRASONVILLE — Veterans Tom Saquella (US Army-ret.), Kevin Brooks (US Marine Corps-ret.), Matt Wadel (USAF-ret.) and friends of Talisman Therapeutic Riding are planning for the 6th annual Rider Cup Golf Tournament to benefit Heroes on Horses. Joining the leadership team are committee volunteers Don Jordan, Paul Hallinan, Raymond Nix and Taalib Smith.
The group has teamed up with the Kent Island American Legion Post 278 to present the Rider Cup on Monday, Aug. 30. The tournament supports Heroes on Horses, a Talisman Therapeutic Riding program for active-duty and retiring military personnel returning home from deployment.
Heroes on Horses encompasses working with and caring for horses, support sessions and the skill of riding with instruction by trained PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) International certified riding instructors all on a peaceful, 30-acre farm in Queen Anne’s County.
“I feel that serving doesn’t stop when someone retires or separates from the military. It was an absolute honor to serve 21 1/2 years in the Air Force. I feel like it’s my responsibility to continue to help those who have served this great country, so I will continue in any way possible,” said Msgt. Matthew L. Wadel, USAF (ret).
On July 9, Talisman Therapeutic Riding welcomed the Army National Guard 729th QuarterMaster Corps home from deployment. Accompanied by two chaplains, the group of 12 participated in a two-day retreat at the farm. This was the first Heroes on Horses program since COVID began.
“Soldiers were invited to rebuild trust in relationships and have an opportunity for spiritual and emotional healing,” said Chaplain Amor Wolsey.
“After this weekend, I know my soldiers a whole lot better and am able to connect with them at a better level,” said one sergeant.
Horses are a natural ally in therapy, according to program literature. The quiet of the farm represents the peace, the pastures and the waterways that often seem so far away during deployment. Time on the farm is a chance to decompress, re-acclimate and reflect. Longstanding bonds between the warriors are reinforced and new friendships are made to sustain them as they adapt to a new life at home.
Other Rider Cup Tournament sponsors include American Legion Post 18, Soistman Family Dentistry, Morgan Stanley, Ramjack LLC, NIX Development Co., Novad Inc., Whiting Turner, Water Capital Partners LLC., Moose Lodge 831 and Waypoints Annapolis.
The Rider Cup is all about a day of fun and camaraderie. The tournament features a putting contest, swag bags, breakfast, lunch and an awards banquet at Queenstown Harbor Links. The shotgun start is on the famed River Course. “Hole-in-One” prizes include a zero-turn mower from Atlantic Tractor, a Boston Whaler from Chesapeake Whalertowne and a golf cart from Island Golf Carts.
For reservations to play or to sponsor active duty military personnel or a warrior to play, go online to www.TalismanTherapeuticRiding.org or www.HeroesonHorses.org.
