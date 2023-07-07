WYE ISLAND — Residents of the Perry Point Veterans Administration Medical Center, located near Havre de Grace, recently visited Queen Anne’s County, where they treated to lunch at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7464 in Grasonville, and then provided a free and personal tour of the University of Maryland’s Wye Research and Education Center’s Angus beef farm located at Wye Island, near Queenstown. The tour was conducted by longtime farm herd manager Kevin Morgan, who has worked at that location for the past 40 years.

  

