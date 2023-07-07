Left, University of Maryland Wye Research and Education Center’s Angus beef herd manager Kevin Morgan is joined by veterans from Perry Point Medical Facility’s residential program during a recent visit to the farm located at Wye Island, near Queenstown. Occupational Therapist Susan Walter, standing, third from left, escorted the veterans to the farm.
This challenge coin was presented to each of the veterans from Perry Point Medical Facility in Cecil County who traveled to Wye Island to tour an Angus beef farm. The coin was provided by V.F.W. Post 5118 in Easton.
The Maryland state flag and Chesapeake blue crab adorn one side of the challenge coin presented to veterans from Perry Point Medical Facility during their recent tour of the Wye Research and Education Center. The coin was provided by Easton V.F.W. Post 5118.
Left, University of Maryland Wye Research and Education Center’s Angus beef herd manager Kevin Morgan is joined by veterans from Perry Point Medical Facility’s residential program during a recent visit to the farm located at Wye Island, near Queenstown. Occupational Therapist Susan Walter, standing, third from left, escorted the veterans to the farm.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
This challenge coin was presented to each of the veterans from Perry Point Medical Facility in Cecil County who traveled to Wye Island to tour an Angus beef farm. The coin was provided by V.F.W. Post 5118 in Easton.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
The Maryland state flag and Chesapeake blue crab adorn one side of the challenge coin presented to veterans from Perry Point Medical Facility during their recent tour of the Wye Research and Education Center. The coin was provided by Easton V.F.W. Post 5118.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
One of the Wye Angus herd, a calf nurses from its mother at the Wye Research and Education farm near Queenstown.
WYE ISLAND — Residents of the Perry Point Veterans Administration Medical Center, located near Havre de Grace, recently visited Queen Anne’s County, where they treated to lunch at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7464 in Grasonville, and then provided a free and personal tour of the University of Maryland’s Wye Research and Education Center’s Angus beef farm located at Wye Island, near Queenstown. The tour was conducted by longtime farm herd manager Kevin Morgan, who has worked at that location for the past 40 years.
Morgan met the veterans at VFW Post 7464 in Grasonville, where the veterans guide, Occupational Therapist Susan Walter had driven them in a Perry Point touring van. The free lunch included a goody bag of memorabilia, including a Post 7464 VFW baseball cap along with other mementos.
Helping veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services, the VA’s residential facility helps veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs. Those attending the tour of Wye Island farm had expressed in pursuing careers in agriculture.
Escorting the group of nine to the farm, Morgan had arranged for them to all ride on a tractor pulled metal touring cart with a roof on it. As they toured the farm, he narrated the work done with Angus beef cows on the farm, even taking them and the cart out into one of the fields where the livestock feeds on grass. He also drove past several fields where a variety of hays, including alfalfa, timothy and orchard grass are grown and harvested.
The group toured the livestock area where the cows receive vaccinations required to protect and keep them healthy while on the farm. Morgan explained that there is a livestock auction, open to the public once a year, usually in early April.
He also showed them where a bomb shelter was built on the farm back in the early 1960’s following the Cuban Missile Crisis. Morgan said the bomb shelter was built to house just over 100 people underground, in case the United States was attacked by nuclear weapons during the Cold War era with the former Soviet Union. Food was stored there to be able to feed people for at least one month following an attack.
Formerly known as Wye Plantation, the original farm was founded in the 1650s, and owned by the family of the late William Paca, former governor of Maryland and a signer of the Declaration of Independence. The property remained in the Paca family until is was sold in 1938 to the late Arthur A. Houghton, Jr., who raised Angus beef cattle there himself until 1979, when he donated the property, nearly 1,000 acres, to the University of Maryland, and established a foundation to support the work of the UMD in agricultural production and studies.
The shelter, designed by Houghton, was constructed to be able to provide shelter to his closest neighbors. Fortunately, the shelter was never needed to be used, and at times has been used for storage purposes. Today, the shelter is completely empty.
Morgan also stopped by one of the large homes on the farm, now being renovated and converted to serve as a respite camp for children who are terminally ill from cancer and other illnesses. The camp, founded by the organization started by the late movie actor Paul Newman, known as the “Hole in the Wall Gang” will provide a place where families can stay and be close to their child while the child is receiving treatments.
Before their departure, each veteran was presented a challenge coin from VFW Post 5118 in Easton by Morgan. Morgan is an active VFW Post 5118 auxiliary member, and American Legion Post 29 auxiliary member in Denton. His father, uncle and late brother were all veterans. Military veterans hold an emotional place in his heart, he said. The challenge coin is given in hopes that each recipient will do their personal best to overcome whatever challenges life presents them going forward with their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.