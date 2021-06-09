FEDERALSBURG — A carryout baked half-chicken dinner with green beans, baked beans, mac and cheese, roll with butter and brownie will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, at VFW Post 5246 in Federalsburg. Dinner is $12 and local delivery will be available. For pre sales, call Ronnie at 410-829-6308.
