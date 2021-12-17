CAMBRIDGE — “Viking Voyager: An Icelandic Memoir,” written by Cambridge couple Sverrir Sigurdsson and Veronica Li, has won prizes from The Independent Author Network and The Wishing Shelf Book Awards (U.K.) in the memoir/autobiography category. The Icelandic translation was also released last month in Iceland.
Sigurdsson and Li will hold a book signing event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Book Warehouse (Queenstown Premium Outlets).
The memoir is a true story of Sigurdsson’s adventures as a modern-day Viking traveling the world, not to loot and plunder but to learn and contribute on the larger stage of human endeavors. He started out in Iceland and pursued an international career that took him to every corner of the globe. He now lives on the Eastern Shore of Maryland with his wife and coauthor. Li is a former journalist and published author.
Born in Iceland on the eve of the Second World War, Sigurdsson watched British troops invade his country and turn it into a bulwark against Hitler’s advance toward North America. The country’s post-war transformation from a dirt-poor nation to a prosperous one became every Icelander’s success. Spurred by this favorable wind, Sigurdsson answered the call of his Viking forefathers, setting off on a voyage to see the world.
Jón Baldvin Hannibalsson, former Icelandic ambassador to the U.S., said, “This is the story of a latter-day Viking, an adventurous spirit who left his native Iceland at an early age to study abroad. Having graduated as an architect from a Finnish university, he went on a mission around the globe with the UN and the World Bank, doing his bit to help make the world a better place …. Throughout his journey he was sustained by his ancestors’ heritage of stubborn resilience in the face of formidable challenges.”
Book Warehouse is located at 408 Outlet Center Dr., Suite B035, Queenstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.