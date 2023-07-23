QUEENSTOWN — You wouldn’t know it was the hottest, driest part of the summer in the abundant wildflower meadow Jonathan Shaw and his wife, Anne Habberton, started at their Queenstown farm two years ago. Life springs from every bright green blade of grass. Flower stalks sway with colorful heads atop grassy leaves. Most of all, the birds and the bees are very, very happy.
Grab your walking shoes, sunscreen and a good hat and join Chesapeake Forum on Aug. 2 for a rare field trip to this spectacular wildflower meadow.
Ever since Shaw and his wife turned 32 acres of their working farm into native wildflowers, they have seen an ever-increasing stream of insects and birds, including yellow-headed bobolinks, and indigo buntings. In late summer, countless species of butterflies come to enjoy purple cosmos, yellow goldenrods, bee balm and tufts of grass seeds that were planted with the help of Washington College Natural Lands Project Director Dan Small.
Shaw is a renowned wildlife artist and instructor. Born in England, he is an expert falconer and accomplished horseman. He has a passion for raising, breeding and training Pasa Fino horses.
The field trip to the farm will take place 8:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 2. This is an in-person class. Cost: $20. Carpool from vacant bank lot in front of Target. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org. Be sure to bring a good shade hat, sunscreen and binoculars.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities to residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, send your name and contact information, including address and email, to info@chesapeakeforum.org.
