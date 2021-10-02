RIDGELY — Visit the Adkins Arboretum anytime during this month to help your kids and adults alike experience fairy fun.
Fee: $15/family
Hours: Monday — Closed
Tuesday- Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cross the spellbinding entrance bridge and check in at the front desk, where you’ll receive a bag of treasures for your journey. Stop by the gnome home to search for the Roaming Gnome (hint: he’s in a new hiding place each day!) and dance with bells and ribbons in the meadow. Along our woodland paths, look for fairy houses near a forest labyrinth and build a tree stump castle.
Young pirates can climb aboard a meadow ship and look through a spy glass for scurvy scalawags. Come in costume and bring your phone or camera for photos in the Elven Throne. All activities are self-guided and require grownup supervision (and your imagination!). Make a day of it and bring a picnic lunch.
Registration is appreciated! Fairy bags will be available for pickup at the front desk throughout the month. Contents include a map of magical activities, a jar of pixie dust, two ribbon wands, a scavenger hunt, coloring pages, glitter crayons, bubbles, and two jingle bell bracelets. Wings, pirate gear, flower crowns, tutus, and more are available for purchase in the gift shop.
Fairy month is funded in part by a generous donation from Garden Treasures. Pumpkins provided by Mason Farms Produce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.