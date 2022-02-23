DENTON – Electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware are preparing to accept applications for their popular scholarship from high school seniors who intend to pursue higher education studies.
The scholarships are awarded by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives’ (VMDAEC) Education Scholarship Foundation which, since 2001, has provided almost 800 scholarships to graduating high school students totaling more than $800,000.
“This program has helped hundreds of students advance their education and demonstrates once again how electric cooperatives are committed to their member consumers and the communities they serve,” said Brian Mosier, president and CEO of the VMD Association.
The application deadline is Friday, April 1. Award recipients will be notified no later than May. The online application and information is posted at www.vmdaec.com/scholarship.
Any high school or homeschooled senior graduating in spring 2022, and whose primary residence is served by Choptank Electric Cooperative, is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a two- or four-year college or trade school.
An applicant must be entering his or her first semester at a postsecondary or technical/ trade school in the fall of 2022. Scholarship funds, which will be sent directly to the educational institution, must be used toward tuition, student fees, room and board, or textbooks.
To be considered complete, SAT and/or ACT score reports must come from the College Board. A score report must be uploaded by the student in the online application system. Scores listed on transcripts do not qualify. If a student has taken the SAT more than once, he or she can take the best score from each test (“Super Score”), but both tests must be submitted in the package to qualify.
The Foundation’s board of directors will select recipients based on these weighted criteria: financial need at 40%, academic achievement at 40% and personal statement at 20%.
