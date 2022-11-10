Habitat Choptank

From left, Dan Kurth, home repair supervisor; Scott Baynard, construction supervisor; George Dappert, board treasurer; Travonte Mccready, construction supervisor; and Wayne Suggs, construction director, smile for a group picture at the World Habitat Day build site on Wells Street.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CAMBRIDGE — Over 35 years ago, the United Nations established World Habitat Day to promote the importance of shelter. Today, Habitat for Humanity affiliates worldwide celebrate World Habitat Day in recognition that everyone deserves a safe, decent, and affordable place to live. Staff, board members, volunteers, donors and partners join Habitat for Humanity on World Habitat Day to build homes and build a future where everyone has a place to call home.

