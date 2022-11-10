From left, Dan Kurth, home repair supervisor; Scott Baynard, construction supervisor; George Dappert, board treasurer; Travonte Mccready, construction supervisor; and Wayne Suggs, construction director, smile for a group picture at the World Habitat Day build site on Wells Street.
CAMBRIDGE — Over 35 years ago, the United Nations established World Habitat Day to promote the importance of shelter. Today, Habitat for Humanity affiliates worldwide celebrate World Habitat Day in recognition that everyone deserves a safe, decent, and affordable place to live. Staff, board members, volunteers, donors and partners join Habitat for Humanity on World Habitat Day to build homes and build a future where everyone has a place to call home.
Habitat for Humanity Choptank board and staff members celebrated World Habitat Day by building on Wells Street in Cambridge. Although World Habitat Day falls on the first Monday of October, Habitat Choptank rescheduled its World Habitat Day plans to Friday, Oct. 7, due to the rain and general weather conditions created by Hurricane Ian in the area. Board and staff members spent World Habitat Day building the floor joists for a house on Wells Street. This street in Cambridge’s Historic Pine Street neighborhood is currently undergoing a major neighborhood revitalization project. When complete, Wells Street will offer 12 quality, affordable and energy efficient homes for working families in the community.
In Maryland, 1 in 7 households spend half or more of their income on housing. As of 2021, the income needed to purchase a median-value home in Maryland is $86,209, but the median income of Maryland renters is $51,100. Habitat Choptank believes that no one should have to spend anywhere near half of their income on housing. By allowing homeowners to purchase affordable homes with mortgages that are limited to no more than a third of a families’ income, Habitat Choptank partners with families to build health and safety, financial security, independence and hope.
In addition to building locally, World Habitat Day draws attention to the global need for housing safety and security. In addition to celebrating its 30th anniversary and 100th home built this year, Habitat Choptank also supports global needs through its partnerships with affiliates in Haiti, El Salvador and Guatemala, and the organization has reached nearly $1 million in support of the needs of families living in these partner countries since the organization’s inception 30 years ago. This comes from Habitat's commitment to tithing 10% of every unrestricted donation received to support housing needs and other relief efforts such as providing access to clean drinking water and meeting other community health and safety needs.
“Our commitment to tithing is based on Habitat Choptank’s Christian principles and values and a strong belief that when we operate in faith, stewarding well the resources that we’ve been entrusted with, God will take care of the rest,” said JoAnn Hansen, Habitat Choptank’s executive director.
Habitat Choptank’s current tithe totals $986,816.44 which includes 10% of its $2.5 million gift from philanthropist and author Mackenzie Scott in March of this year. The affiliate’s tithe from this specific gift also supported short, mid, and long-term shelter solutions for Ukrainian refugees.
This year, Habitat Choptank celebrates 30 years of building homes, community and hope in Talbot and Dorchester counties. The organization relies on the support of volunteers and donors to accomplish its mission. Visit habitatchoptank.org to learn more about how one can help families in the local community own safe and affordable homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.