WORTON — The gym at the Kent County Community Center was transformed into an assembly line of giving on Monday, Dec. 13, when volunteers packed, sorted and sealed 960 boxes for the Christmas Basket program.
A collaborative effort, members of the Chestertown, Rock Hall, Galena, Millington and Betterton-Still Pond Lions clubs were joined by staff from Washington College’s admissions department, students from Kent County High School’s Interact Club and 4-H’ers to make the holidays a little brighter for 480 local families.
Each family is given two boxes full of non-perishable food items and coupons for butter, milk and eggs, said Robyn Moore, the volunteer executive director of the decades-old program.
If there are children in the household, age-appropriate toys — collected through the 4-H toy drive, Jennifer’s School of Dance holiday recital and the Firehouse Toy Run — are included.
The Department of Social Services, Kent County Public Schools and area churches provide the program with a list of names, so they know how many boxes to pack, Moore said.
Boxes were donated by Dixon Valve and Coupling.
Food was purchased through the Maryland Food Bank or donated through food drives at H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown, Galena Elementary School and KCHS.
At the end of the day Monday, the boxes were delivered by members of the Lions clubs, local fire companies and Washington College’s athletics department.
“It’s so nice to see everyone working together, everyone with the same goal, but it’s kind of like herding kittens,” said Debra Woodruff-Capper, Rock Hall Lions Club president. “Robyn is one of the gifts of the magi, she’s so organized and has really streamlined this process.”
Just as quickly as volunteers made their way up and down the aisles pushing grocery carts full of food to put into boxes, 4-H’ers were stuffing bags full of toys to distribute.
This was the first year the toys were in the gym with the food packing operation, which made it easier to sort the toys by age and see what was still available.
“This is much fairer because you can see what you have left and make sure every child gets the same amount. When we were in the little room behind the gym, we would have toys piled on top of tables everywhere,” said Beth Hill, the principal agent associate for 4-H youth development in Kent County.
Emma Spray, a senior at Kent County High School and member of the Fuzzy Tales and Shiny Scales 4-H Club, didn’t let a broken leg stop her from helping.
“It’s fun to be able to get out of school and do something that matters. This is the first year all three of us have been doing this together so that’s really special.” She was joined by her brother, Jack, 15, and her mom, Sherri Spray, who works at Washington College.
Making her way up and down rows of tables with an arm load of canned potatoes was first-time volunteer Alana Fithian Wilson, 17, a senior at KCHS.
She deemed the program to be all about giving back to the community.
“This is really fun. I’m definitely enjoying myself. Even though I’m just putting cans in a box, it’s nice knowing it’s for a good cause,” she said.
Robyn Nesbitt, an admission technology manager at Washington College, has been volunteering to pack boxes for six or seven years.
“I think it’s nice we put our work aside for one day and give back. I’m from here so it means a lot that we do this. One year we actually got to deliver some of the boxes and that was really special,” she said.
Since 2000, the Christmas Basket program has been led by the five Lions clubs in Kent County. And for all that time, Moore, whose day job is an accountant for Queen Anne’s County, has been the unpaid executive director.
She does most of the behind-the-scenes work — signing up schools for food drives, compiling a list of people who need help and sending out a solicitation letter.
Financial contributions are always welcome. Donations can be mailed to: The Kent County Christmas Basket Committee, c/o Joe Irr, 13886 Swantown Creek Road, Galena, MD 21635.
If you are interested in helping the Christmas Basket program next year, contact your local Lions Club.
