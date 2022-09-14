Volunteers needed for on-the-water field trips with students

Volunteers are needed to assist with canoe excursions for high school and elementary students on select dates this school year.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — If you’ve got a passion for the environment, experience working with students, and are comfortable in a canoe, ShoreRivers needs you! Healthy, fishable, swimmable waterways will not be possible without the next generation of clean water enthusiasts, so ShoreRivers strives to encourage in students an appreciation for the environment and a dedication to making a difference.

