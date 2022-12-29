EASTON — The Working Artist Forum members’ exhibit at the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free Library will continue through Jan. 30. This exhibit features smaller paintings in various genres, mediums and subject matter. Interested buyers can find the artist’s contact information on display with their art.
The WAF participating artists include Sandy Alanko, Naomi Clark-Turner, Lee D’Zmura, Mary Ford, Rhonda Ford, Carol Frost, Anna Harding, Betty Huang, Kathy Kopec, Marianne Kost, Pat Lang, Judie Lizewski, Maryellyn Lynott, Abby Ober, Kathie Rogers, Stacey Sass, Scott Sullivan, Georgette Toews, Maureen Wheatley.
The Talbot County Free Library in Easton is located at 100 West Dover Street. Library hours are posted on the library website www.tcfl.org, currently shown as 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Please check for updates due to holidays or inclement weather.
WAF members meet monthly at the Academy Art Museum in Easton to share artistic skills and interests, and enjoy demonstrations and other presentations. One of the favorite local arts shows sponsored by WAF is Local Color, and a portion of the sales during this show are used to support art departments in area elementary schools. For more information on WAF, visit www.working artistsforum.com.
