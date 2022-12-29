Working Artist Forum

Image from recent Local Color art show.

 PHOTO COURTESY BETTY HUANG

EASTON — The Working Artist Forum members’ exhibit at the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free Library will continue through Jan. 30. This exhibit features smaller paintings in various genres, mediums and subject matter. Interested buyers can find the artist’s contact information on display with their art.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.