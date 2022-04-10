GRASONVILLE — The Queen Anne’s Advocates for Youth recently added two new board members: Daniel Meeks and Mary Walker.
Daniel Meeks is a native born Eastern Shoreman raised in Queen Anne’s County. He did all of his schooling in Centreville: Centreville Elementary through Queen Anne’s County High School.
Meeks opened a business, Central Gaming, in Centreville in February 2020, selling board games and collectibles. As the business has begun to grow, Meeks said he is hoping to begin giving back to the community that helped shape him into the person he is today.
His goals for the future include expanding Central Gaming into a statewide phenomenon, beginning a chess club for Queen Anne’s County and working with teachers to bring gaming into the classroom.
Mary Walker was born and raised in Baltimore. Her family moved to Queen Anne’s County in 1972, and she completed her high school education at Queen Anne’s County High School. After graduating, she lived, worked and studied in other areas of Maryland until 1997, when she returned to the county with her family. She continued her studies at the University of Maryland College Park, the University of Maryland University college and several Bible colleges. She worked in the computer field from the late 1970s to 2003.
Walker has been a community advocate for the past 20 years. She has served as an academic mentor at Kent Island High School through HOPE Academy, an organization she co-founded. She has been a member of the county’s CommUNITY Mentoring organization. She is a trained community mediator and IEP facilitator through Community Mediation of the Upper Shore and regularly mediates or facilitates throughout the county. She is a member of the Queen Anne’s County Board of Elections.
Walker has served several terms as a Local Management Board member, member of the Developmental Assets team, member of the Minority Achievement Task Force, as a Character Coach, as an instructor in the Partnering for Youth After School Program, co-chair of the Equity Committee and co-chair of the Sunday Supper Committee.
Walker has always been supported in her efforts by her large family, which includes nine children, Isaiah, Janelle, Marcus, Nikole, Bernard, Eric, Shannon, Davonne and Melvin. She also has 15 grandchildren who, she said, have been drawn into “Mom Mom’s community projects” over the years.
QA Advocates for Youth is a nonprofit organization that’s mission is to facilitate programs and projects that benefit children, youth and their families who reside in Queen Anne’s County. Members of the board of directors are elected to three-year terms and may serve two consecutive terms.
Meeks and Walker join Judy Corchiarino, Jennifer Crossley, Wayne Humphries, Elizabeth Miller, Chris Perkins, Angela Price and Jone Taylor on the board.
Interested in making a difference for children and families? Want to become a part of QA Advocates? Contact Humphries at qaadvocates@gmail.com.
The Advocates board welcomes all donations to benefit local families. Anyone interested in sponsoring Advocates’ partner programs are invited to send a check to Queen Anne’s Advocates for Youth Inc., 110 Channel Marker Way, Suite 101, Grasonville, MD 21638.
