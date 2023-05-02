SALISBURY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore is excited to announce the kickoff of May’s Male Mentoring Challenge. All month long, the organization will challenge local men to volunteer as a mentor to create a long-lasting positive impact for a boy facing adversity.
Throughout the campaign, the organization will also promote the significance of the special bond and experience having a male mentor means to boys in our communities. Male mentors are essential to helping boys to improve confidence, competence, and caring which in the long run results in stronger communities.
According to the National Fatherhood Initiative, about 1 and 4 boys in America live in a fatherless household, leaving these boys susceptible to poor decision making and lacking direction in their lives.
Do you enjoy playing or watching sports, fishing, hunting, enjoying the outdoors, art, comics, movies, working on cars, building things, reading, playing with animals, or cooking? Having the opportunity to share interests and pass along experiences will make a lasting impact in the life of both mentor and mentee.
When asked why current Big Brothers, Kelly Ervin became a mentor, Ervin said, ”While my father was traveling for work, I was surrounded by other male mentors who were very impressionable on me and offered experiences such as teaching me to drive and taking me to ball games. I wanted to be that person for a kid who is in a troubled situation, offering experiences not otherwise available.”
Could you be that special someone for a local child?
Volunteer today to make a lifelong friendship and positive impact in your community. There is a substantial need for male adult mentors in all nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Becoming a mentor is easy and only requires a four-hour commitment per month. You are wanted to make a difference in the life of a young boy. Sign up today or learn more about May’s Male Mentoring Challenge at www.shorebiglittle.org/volunteer or call 410-543-2447.
