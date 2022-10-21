EASTON — Move over Tony Robbins. Turns out, Shakespeare may be the original motivational speaker. At the Battle of Agincourt, where prospects for victory were grim, Shakespeare has King Henry V deliver one of the greatest motivational speeches of all time: “We few, we happy few, we band of brothers….”
This is the famous “Band of Brothers: The King’s Speech,” a masterful example of how to build a persuasive argument and rally the troops. In a one-day Chesapeake Forum course on Oct. 25, instructor Suzanne Sanders will show how Shakespeare used language, rhetorical flourishes and pacing to build passion and feeling.
If positive encouragement doesn’t work, Henry has another speech that shows how to scare the wits out of people. Participants won’t have to make any speeches themselves, just come and learn from Shakespeare how it’s done.
Suzanne Sanders earned a B.A. in Humanities from Johns Hopkins because, she said, hey, somebody has to balance out all those pre-med students. She has worked as a journalist, bartender, metaphysical manager, poet, full-tilt mom and Russian translator.
“Band of Brothers: The King’s Speech” is a one session course, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Oct. 25, in-person at the Peachblossom YMCA, Easton, via Zoom or recording. Cost: $15.
