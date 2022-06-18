CHESTERTOWN — Washington College has announced that 461 students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. In order to earn this academic honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.50 GPA for the semester.

The following local students were among those named to the Dean's List:

  • Sheily Bartolon-Perez of Easton
  • Garrett Cole of Millington
  • Randei Collins of Saint Michaels
  • Charles Crouch of Galena
  • Destiny Frase of Chestertown
  • Samuel Hamilton of Chestertown
  • Michelle Henry of Chestertown
  • Gracie Herman of Queen Anne
  • Samuel Hickman of Rock Hall
  • Grace Hopkins of Centreville
  • Christopher Kerr of Chestertown
  • Maryam Khalid of Easton
  • Kami Lentzsch of Stevensville
  • Johannes Ludwigstorff of Chestertown
  • Lauren Moynihan of Stevensville
  • Madison Nutter of Queenstown
  • McKenzi Parks of Easton
  • Carley Peet of Worton
  • Andrey Perez of Cambridge
  • Caitlin Pfeiffer of Centreville
  • Colleen Pogue of Easton
  • Emma Poole of Easton
  • Michaela Russ of Cordova
  • Sheridan Smith of Greensboro
  • Claire Spears of Easton
  • Noah Vargas of Chestertown
  • Elizabeth Walters of Galena
  • Alex Wilson of Chestertown

"This is a notable achievement that marks an excellent academic performance by these students," said Michael Harvey, provost and dean of Washington College. "We are very proud to celebrate such fine academic work from this past semester, which is a terrific indication of their very bright futures."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.