CHESTERTOWN — Washington College has announced that 461 students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. In order to earn this academic honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.50 GPA for the semester.
The following local students were among those named to the Dean's List:
Sheily Bartolon-Perez of Easton
Garrett Cole of Millington
Randei Collins of Saint Michaels
Charles Crouch of Galena
Destiny Frase of Chestertown
Samuel Hamilton of Chestertown
Michelle Henry of Chestertown
Gracie Herman of Queen Anne
Samuel Hickman of Rock Hall
Grace Hopkins of Centreville
Christopher Kerr of Chestertown
Maryam Khalid of Easton
Kami Lentzsch of Stevensville
Johannes Ludwigstorff of Chestertown
Lauren Moynihan of Stevensville
Madison Nutter of Queenstown
McKenzi Parks of Easton
Carley Peet of Worton
Andrey Perez of Cambridge
Caitlin Pfeiffer of Centreville
Colleen Pogue of Easton
Emma Poole of Easton
Michaela Russ of Cordova
Sheridan Smith of Greensboro
Claire Spears of Easton
Noah Vargas of Chestertown
Elizabeth Walters of Galena
Alex Wilson of Chestertown
"This is a notable achievement that marks an excellent academic performance by these students," said Michael Harvey, provost and dean of Washington College. "We are very proud to celebrate such fine academic work from this past semester, which is a terrific indication of their very bright futures."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.