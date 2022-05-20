Joseph M. Getty received a bachelor’s degree in American studies from Washington College in 1974. At the age of 40, he switched careers, graduating from the University of Maryland School of Law in 1996.
Washington College will hold its 239th commencement exercises 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22. There are 247 graduates in the Class of 2022. Pictured here are members of the Class of 2021 releasing confetti at the conclusion of their commencement on the front lawn.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
CHESTERTOWN — Washington College will hold its 239th commencement exercises on the campus green 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22, conferring about 250 degrees.
Joseph M. Getty, Class of 1974, will deliver the keynote address about the importance of community engagement and public service.
Getty most recently served as Chief Judge of Maryland’s highest court.
Zairel Luna, an International Studies major, was selected as the senior class speaker. She has been heavily involved with a number of organizations during her time as a student.
Following a planned gap year, Luna intends to apply to law school in pursuit of a career in immigration law, according to a news release.
The highlight of the ceremony will be the public conferral of Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees.
College President Michael J. Sosulski will officially confer the degrees earned and Interim Provost and Dean Michael Harvey will individually present each graduate.
Harvey also will present the college’s faculty and student awards, as well as the senior honors and prizes. These include the Alumni Association’s Award for Distinguished Teaching, the Jane Huston Goodfellow Memorial Prize, the Sophie Kerr Prize and the George Washington Medal and Award.
This week there are also numerous events and celebrations leading up to commencement, to include a Senior Beach Bash at Conquest Beach, the Senior Class Awards Luncheon and the announcement of the Sophie Kerr Prize.
Over the past few weeks, the college has been sharing the voices and accomplishments of members of the Class of 2022 through a series of Senior Spotlights on Instagram.
Sunday’s outdoor ceremony is open to all.
In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Johnson Fitness Center; a ticket will be required for entry.
A livestream of commencement also will be available beginning at 10:25 a.m.
This year also marks the return of Alumni Weekend to the festivities. Special events include a Chester River tour on the Callinectes, a Writers’ Union alumni reading at the Rose O’Neill Literary House and a cocktail party where alumni have the opportunity to welcome the Class of 2022 into the community.
