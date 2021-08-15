CHESTERTOWN — Washington College has named Michael J. “Mike” Sosulski as its new president, the college announced in a news release Thursday, Aug. 5.
Sosulski, Ph.D, who currently is the provost at Wofford College in South Carolina, was the unanimous recommendation of the Board of Visitors and Governors’ presidential search committee, according to the news release.
His first official day here will be Sept. 1.
Sosulski will be joined by his wife, Corinne P. “Cori” Crane, Ph.D., who currently is associate professor and German Language program director in the Department of Modern Languages and Classics at the University of Alabama.
They have two adult sons, Peter and Nick.
Sosulski, 56, succeeds Wayne Powell, Ph.D., who has led the college on an interim basis for the past year.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be chosen as Washington College’s 31st president,” Sosulski said in a written statement. “The College’s commitment to students’ personal intellectual growth and preparation for highly engaged public lives truly speaks to my own sense of mission in higher education.”
He added: “Washington College’s special inflection of liberal arts values makes the opportunity here especially appealing, and I am looking forward a great deal to joining the Washington College community as we work together to lead this historic and vibrant College into its next era of flourishing.”
Sosulski earned a B.S. in German from Georgetown University, and went on to receive an M.A. followed by a Ph.D. in Germanic Studies from The University of Chicago.
He has been the provost at Wofford since 2016, and is also a full professor of German.
Prior to that, Sosulski was with Kalamazoo College in southwest Michigan, serving first as an assistant professor of German and eventually earning the roles of associate professor, department chair in German Studies and associate provost.
His first tenure-track teaching appointment was at Pacific Lutheran University (Tacoma, Washington).
Sosulski’s selection concludes a six-month nationwide search conducted by a 17-member presidential search committee that included representation by the board, faculty, staff and students.
The committee was led by Bill Harvey and Rich Wood, who are vice chairs of the Board of Visitors and Governors.
With the assistance of WittKieffer, a professional search firm, an initial pool of more than 90 candidates was presented to the search committee for consideration.
The field was narrowed to 33, and from this group 13 were invited to participate in a first round of Zoom interviews.
Six of them participated in additional discussions.
Ultimately, three finalists — Sosulski, Cameron Wesson, provost and dean of faculty at Franklin and Marshall College, and Robyn Hannigan, provost at Clarkson University — were chosen to participate in a series of forums with Washington College constituent groups, as well as on-campus interviews.
In an emailed message to the college’s alumni, board President Stephen Golding ’72 described Sosulski as a skilled leader who also is energetic and authentic.
“He possesses humility, grace, and a sense of humor. He demonstrated an astute understanding of our challenges, along with the fortitude to dig in and build consensus around solving them,” Golding told the alumni.
The board president said Sosulski “has a sincere passion for the value of the liberal arts experience, sharing with us that his ‘deep personal commitment to the transformative power of the liberal arts to effect social mobility and to enact the core values of diversity, equity, and inclusion place me in an excellent position to lead Washington College into a bold future while nurturing its many established strengths.’”
During Sosulski’s tenure at Wofford, the college has redesigned or reconstructed a range of academic spaces, including the $4 million conversion of the Sandor Teszler Library into an Academic Commons; construction of the Rosalind Sallenger Center for the Arts; and most recently, the design and construction of a new $9.5 million Green Globes-certified academic science building.
Sosulski also appointed the first academic Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, created the Diversity Search Advocacy Program to diversity Wofford’s faculty, and led comprehensive work to strengthen shared governance, including the creation of an independent Rank and Tenure Committee.
Sosulski led the faculty effort to strengthen and update guidelines for tenure and promotion and supervised the reaccreditation process by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
“But we didn’t choose him for what’s on his résumé,” Golding wrote to the alumni.
“We chose him because of the energy, passion, and talent he brings to Washington College and to leading our beloved institution into the next decade and beyond. We chose him because he speaks with passion about the student experience and the way we are positioned to make it even better.”
Among other things, Golding said, Sosulski recognizes the need to put immediate focus around retention and four-year graduation rates; to cultivate big, innovative curricular ideas; and to continue to make progress in building an inclusive and supportive culture for all students, staff and faculty.
