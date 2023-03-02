CHESTERTOWN — Acclaimed journalist and bestselling author Wil Haygood will discuss his recent book on March 8 on the campus of Washington College, where he was a Patrick Henry Fellow at the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience. Haygood will discuss Colorization: 100 Years of Black Films in a White World, which examines the struggles and triumphs of Black actors and filmmakers as a window into Black culture, civil rights, and racism in America.A New York Times reviewer praised Haygood as a “master craftsman,” while Publishers Weekly described Colorization as “an engrossing account of a vital but often slighted cinematic tradition, full of fascinating lore.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.