ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering a new way to experience the Chesapeake this year, a monthly series of Wednesday Night Racing Spectator Cruises. The public is invited to spend an evening on the Miles River watching sailboat races from the deck of CBMM’s 1920 buyboat Winnie Estelle.
Departures from CBMM’s campus in St. Michaels are scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 2, July 7, and Aug. 4 and 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 1 and Oct. 6.
Cruises offer an introduction to sailboat racing in a casual but competitive atmosphere. For extra fun, sign up to watch the annual James Wilson Round the Island Race on Aug. 4, where all boats race a set 6.8-mile course around Herring Island, and the Oct. 6 race, where the fleet celebrates the end of the sailing season with a competition for the “Best Dressed” award.
The cost to participate in one of CBMM’s Wednesday Night Racing Spectator Cruises is $20 per person, with a 20 percent discount for CBMM members. To register, visit cbmm.org/onthewater.
