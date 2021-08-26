From left, front row: Jerry Serie*, Kim Newcomb*, Billy Haufe, Lukas Nilsen, Bree Haufe, Grant Foster, Christopher Kaminskas, and Ken Miller*; back row: Kevin Greaney* and Margaret Enloe, Waterfowl executive director. *Waterfowl Festival Board Members
EASTON — The Waterfowl Festival recently announced it is thrilled to have been the recipient of an unexpected legacy gift of $500,000 in support of its William A. Perry Scholarship Fund in 2020.
The generous bequest came from the estate of Joan Richards, a beloved photographer who exhibited at the fall event for many years. Richards expressly hoped that her gift would help the program expand to include non-traditional students and would enable an increase in awards for Festival youth volunteers.
This substantial gift ensures the sustainability and longevity of the Scholarship Fund into the future, according to the Waterfowl Festival Board of Directors.
For 2021, the Waterfowl Festival is pleased to announce that $20,000 in scholarships have been awarded to eight student volunteers from the Scholarship Fund: Quinn Chambers, West Virginia University; Grant Foster, Salisbury University; Bree Haufe, University of Maryland; Billy Haufe, University of Maryland; Chris Kaminskas, Coastal Carolina University; Eric Milhollan Jr., University of Maryland; Sarah Morris, Hendrix College; and Lukas Nilsen, University of Detroit Mercy.
Every year in late spring, students from across the region who have been youth volunteers for the Festival during the prior two years can apply for scholarship consideration. Named in honor of Festival co-founder Bill Perry and his wife Betty, the program provides monetary support to Festival student volunteers from across the region in their college or trade school pursuits.
To qualify for a scholarship, students should be attending a college or technical school, be in good standing maintaining a B average (3.0 GPA), and have volunteered significant time as a Festival youth volunteer. Scholarship applications will be open again in the spring of 2022.
Is your student interested in applying in the future?
High school students who are at least in ninth grade are encouraged to become Festival volunteers this year in order to be eligible to apply for scholarships in the future. To become a Waterfowl Festival Ducksitter, complete the form at www.waterfowlfestival.org/volunteer.
