BALTIMORE — The otters are back for the public to see at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.
The zoo’s otters — Piper and Hudson — are now back in public view over renovations to their exhibit.
“The otter habitat was first opened in 1989 and after over 30 years of wear and tear, it was definitely in need of some upgrades,” said Kirby Fowler, president and CEO of The Maryland Zoo. “The existing viewing windows have been replaced, and the overall viewing area has been dramatically expanded to improve the visitor experience. The original path was resurfaced and new rock work was installed in various areas. There was also work done to improve the animal care team areas behind the scenes.”
The renovations also include viewing areas to see the otters underwater and an expanded beach area inside the exhibit.
“One feature I am especially looking forward to is the training platform. From this area, the Otter Animal Care Team can deliver keeper chats and offer the otters snacks and enrichment,” continued Fowler. “We are very excited to see these changes come together and can’t wait for our zoo guests to see Piper and Hudson enjoy their new outdoor spaces.”
The habitat designs and renovations were conducted by Stefansson Design and Consulting. Aquatic Glazing International, Total Habitat and Century Engineering. The renovations were funded by the state of Maryland.
To plan a trip to the zoo, please visit www.marylandzoo.org or www.facebook.com/maryland zoo.
