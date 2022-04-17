EASTON — The Chesapeake Forum is abuzz over “Life Cycle of the Honey Bee & Becoming a Beekeeper,” a new course by first-time instructor, Lisa Hamlin, on Friday, April 22. In this one-session, in-person course, Hamlin will unlock the mysteries of the honey bee, discussing its lifecycle and the critical role it plays in the environment. She’ll also review the basics of beekeeping and beekeeping equipment.
The highlight of the class will be the installation of a new package of bees in a new hive in a St Michaels yard. See first-hand how bees are introduced to the new hive and watch their activity as they settle in. Precise address will be provided after registration.
Hamlin has been beekeeping for 20 years, trained and mentored by her father, a lover of all pollinators. Professionally, she is a CPA in Annapolis. She is hoping to spread understanding of the importance of providing a varied habitat for the bees and the birds.
To register for “Life Cycle of the Honey Bee & Becoming a Beekeeper,” visit chesapeakeforum.org. This class is one, in-person session, Friday, April 22, from 5-6:30 p.m. Cost: $10. Scroll down to find other classes you might enjoy.
To receive the Chesapeake Forum’s monthly newsletter, email to info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.