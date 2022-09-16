GALESTOWN — Friends and supporters of the Wheatley Methodist Protestant Church attended a picnic on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the church grounds to enjoy fellowship and the gospel music of The Jones Boys.
About 130 people gathered at the church at the corner of Route 313 and Wheatley Church Road for food, friends and music.
Suellen Wilkins gave tours of the church and described the preservation work undertaken over the course of more than three years.
The church was originally constructed circa 1784, and required extensive and meticulous renovation work to the exterior walls, roof, interior walls, ceiling and floor.
The Jones Boys entertained the crowd in the grove next to the church’s community hall. Darren Jones and his dad, Jim, played gospel music for the listeners gathered in a semicircle of lawn chairs.
Darren Jones said he and his dad, as well as others who sometimes perform with them, enjoy playing the old religious tunes. “It feels good,” he said.
The community hall is also a historic building. The former one room school house was the product of an effort long ago to provide education through 8th grade within four miles of all of the county’s residents.
To learn more about Wheatley Church, to find out more about the church’s fundraisers or to contribute to the ongoing preservation efforts, visit https://wheatleympchurch.org/.
