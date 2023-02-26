EASTON — Losing a loved one, leaving a career, moving, getting a divorce or other losses can create trauma, stress and isolation. Learn how to successfully manage these big life transitions with “Moving On: Navigating Life’s Changes” from Chesapeake Forum on March 2.
Participants will learn tools to help them define what a meaningful life looks like and how to move forward positively from difficult transitions. Course instructor Gerri Leder will share how others have navigated life changes to see what lessons can be learned.
Leder approaches workshops on transition from her training as an executive coach and communications consultant, along with experience and study in managing change. She draws from the work of Richard Rohr, William Bridges, the Kinder Institute and others, to examine personal transition. A certified coach, Leder holds a BA from the University of Richmond and a Master’s in Business Administration from Loyola University in Maryland.
The workshop will define the upheaval of transition and grant participants the option to participate silently or aloud as the class goes through exercises and tools to help define fulfillment and purpose, and take steps forward to a more fulfilling life. Among the most important things participants will learn is that they are not alone.
“Moving on: Navigating Life’s Changes” is a one session course from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in person at the Peachblossom YMCA or via Zoom (no recording). Cost: $15. To register for this or any other Chesapeake Forum course, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
