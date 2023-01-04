GREENSBORO — Whoville Village Holiday Park, a lighted maze based on a Dr. Seuss’ book, attracted many families who wanted their kids to have photos with Cindy Lou Who, The Grinch and Santa. The town of Greensboro set up literally thousands of lights to create a Christmas maze.
Even with three canceled nights due to rain, Whoville racked up 7,667 visitors from places like Western Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Eastern Shore counties as diverse as Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico. Angel Perez, who is the Greensboro community outreach coordinator, said that on opening night alone Whoville had 1,400 visitors. On Dec. 10, it had 2,700. He was confident they could have broken the 10,000 mark if weather had not closed the attraction three of six nights.
Students from North Caroline High School gave of their time to help with parking, provide hot chocolate and serve as characters along the route. There were volunteers from the Caroline Career and Technology Center, cosmetology, drama class and many residents of Greensboro. Students at CCTC also built many of the scenes.
Community members seemed happy with the free holiday attraction. Thanks went out to Public Works of Greensboro for assembling the whole thing.
“It was satisfying hearing people say how much hard work we put in to it. There were a lot more lights this year. We added a Star Wars section with Storm Troopers, Chewbacca and Baby Yoda. The snow machine was a great addition,” said Brandon Cunningham, Greensboro Public Works supervisor.
Next year organizers look forward to having Whoville open for the locals during the middle of the week. They also have a special sensory night for guests who don’t like loud noises, big crowds or flashing lights.
“It was a really good night for Caroline County tourism,” said Perez.
The community donated gifts to the Toys for Tots representative. Whoville Village Holiday Park ran weekends from Dec. 2 to Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.