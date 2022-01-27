SALISBURY — Wicomico Recreation & Parks’ spring Junior Girls Softball program hosts divisions for youth players ages 4-16.
The league focuses on developing softball skills, encouraging player participation and promoting good sportsmanship.
The Li’l Miss T-Ball division is open to players ages 4-6. The season begins May 7 and continues into late June. This division will play on Monday and Wednesday nights. Registration fees are $45 per player.
Ponytail Coach Pitch (ages 8 and under), Pre-Minor League (ages 10 and under), Minor League (ages 12 and under) and Major I League (ages 16 and under) all begin May 7 and continue into late June.
Ponytail Coach Pitch and Pre-Minor League are played at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration fees are $50 per player. Players will be grouped by the area in which they live.
Minor League and Major I League take place at 6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Registration fees are $55 per player. Player Assessments for new players or players who would like to switch teams will be held on March 26 and 27 at WinterPlace Park. This is not a tryout; all players will be chosen.
All divisions will play at both the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex and WinterPlace Park.
Registration for Junior Girls Softball is available at the Wicomico Civic Center box office (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and online at www.WicomicoRecandParks.org. Contact Andrew Bugas at 410-548-4900, ext. 113, or email abugas@wicomicocounty.org.
