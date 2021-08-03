SALISBURY — Pickleball players of all skill levels will step on the court to compete in the Shore Showdown pickleball tournament at Billy Gene Jackson Sr. Park Oct. 1-3.
Open to players ages 19 and older, the tournament offers three divisions to accommodate various ability levels. 2.5-3.0 is the recreational division, 3.5 is the intermediate division and 4.0-5.0 is the advanced division. Each skill division is then broken up by age group.
The Women’s and Men’s Singles event will take place Friday, Oct. 1. Men’s and Women’s Doubles events will be played on Saturday, Oct. 2 followed by Mixed Doubles on Sunday, Oct. 3.
Winners of each age group in each division will be awarded medals for first, second and third place finishes. Registration is open until Sept. 26. The $50 per person fee covers entry for up to three events.
Register in person at the Wicomico Civic Center box office (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday) or online at www.WicomicoRecandParks.orgbworkman@wicomicocounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.