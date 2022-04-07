Wicomico County Recreation & Parks and the Salisbury Jaycees have partnered to host an Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 15 at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex in Salisbury.
SALISBURY — Families are invited to celebrate Easter at an Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Gary Marshall Insurance Agency, on Friday, April 15.
Wicomico County Recreation & Parks and the Salisbury Jaycees have partnered to host this year’s event, which will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex.
There are two age groups — one for children ages 3-15 with physical or mental disabilities, and one for people ages 16-25 with physical or mental disabilities. Siblings are also welcome to join.
“We are excited to be partnering with the Salisbury Jaycees to bring this unique event back to the community,” said Jamie Nichols, program director for Wicomico County Recreation & Parks. “This year, it will be featured at a new location using the inclusive facilities out at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for a fun-filled day in the park.”
The Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex in Salisbury is home to Field 7 ½, which was built to provide people with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball; the Donnie Williams Inclusive Playground; and a sensory trail with additional play equipment.
There will be different items available for those who have different disabilities. For example, there will be beeping eggs for people with visual impairments and egg grabbers for those who use wheelchairs.
The Easter Bunny will be on-site, and there will also be games and face painting.
“The Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt is an awesome opportunity for all of our friends and families with special needs,” said Samantha Marshall, marketing and membership director for the Salisbury Jaycees. “I have a godson with autism and have been personally affected with visual impairments throughout my life. This event is near to my heart.”
