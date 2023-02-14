EASTON — Search for the world’s largest owl or learn why wildlife shows up in some surprising places with two upcoming courses from the Chesapeake Forum.
Don’t miss out on “Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl,” on Thursday, Feb. 16. American field scientist and conservationist Jonathan Slaght shares his account of searching for the elusive fish owl in the remote Primoriye region of Eastern Russia. And while the hermits, mystics and scientists he meets along the way are fascinating, most captivating of all are the owls themselves — vicious hunters, devoted parents, singers of eerie duets, and irrepressible survivors in a harsh and shrinking habitat.
“Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl” is one session from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, ZOOM only (no recording). Cost: $7; reduced rate is courtesy of Pickering Creek Audubon Center. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
The following week on Wednesday, Feb. 22, wildlife rescuer Michele Dodge finds animals in places where they aren’t supposed to be in “Helping Our Wild Neighbors: A Year in the Life of a Wildlife Rescuer.” As people continue to encroach into previously natural habitats, wild animals find themselves more and more impacted by humans. Dodge shares a years-worth of amazing stories about getting wild animals out of trouble in an increasingly urbanized landscape. Learn about the perils humans unwittingly inflict on our wild neighbors.
“Helping Our Wild Neighbors: A Year in the Life of a Wildlife Rescuer” is one session from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, via ZOOM (with recording). Cost: $15.
To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, please send your name and email contact information to info@chesapeakeforum.org.
