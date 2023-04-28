Winemaking comes out of the cellar

Around 6,000 B.C. Georgians in South Caucasus discovered wine after the grape juice they buried underground for the winter fermented. That lucky accident set the stage for wine growing and making throughout the millennia.
While making wine at home isn’t quite as easy as burying grape juice in the cellar, it’s close. Join Oenophile Bill Frost as he explains the ins and outs of home winemaking for Chesapeake Forum on Thursday, May 4.
Frost will review the equipment needed and the approximate costs involved in making wine at home. He will also review the steps involved in making wine, from purchasing wine juice to opening your first bottle of home-made wine.
Participants will learn about making wine from juice, as well as making wine from grapes. There will also be a brief discussion of making wine from other fruits, such as apple cider.
At the end, participants will leave with a step-by-step set of basic instructions and some commonly used terms in wine making and big savings. After expenses, the average cost of a homemade bottle of wine is about $3. Now that’s a bargain.
Introduction to Home Wine Making comprises two in-person sessions, 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 4 and 11, at the Easton Family YMCA with one field trip to see Bill’s winemaking set up. Cost is $30. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities to residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, send your contact information and address to info@chesapeakeforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.