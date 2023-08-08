Mexico Hummingbird Clinic

A hummingbird hovers inside the home of Catia Lattouf that she has turned into a makeshift clinic for the tiny birds, in Mexico City.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEXICO CITY — Gently holding a baby hummingbird between her hands, Catia Lattouf says, “Hello, cute little guy. Are you very hungry?” It’s the newest patient at her apartment in a toney section of Mexico City where she has nursed hundreds of the tiny birds back to health over the past decade.

  

