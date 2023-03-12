Women and Girls Fund

Members of the Women & Girls Fund Board of Directors gather for a photo during their January luncheon.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — On Jan. 17, Alice Ryan, founder of the Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore, hosted a lunch at the Tidewater Inn to celebrate 20 years of philanthropy, to honor and thank the women who have given of themselves to help enrich the lives of women and girls throughout the Mid-Shore, and to look ahead to the next 20 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.