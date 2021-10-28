EASTON — After a year off due to COVID-19, the Women & Girls Fund Golf Clinic and 9-Hole Tournament returned on Sept. 21 at Talbot Country Club in full swing. Christine Dayton, Diana Lach, Kelly McDonald and Liz Shields claimed Low Gross honors while Meggie Gabrielian, Sandy Johnson, Dianne Miller, and Allie Prell took the Low Net honors.
“There isn’t a tournament out there like this one; it is just a day of women getting together to have fun and share a lot of laughter. It isn’t about competing or winning, though that was a really fun surprise!” said Allie Prell, Women & Girls Fund board member and avid golfer.
The contests saw a lot of action with Alice Ryan making the Longest Drive on No. 7, Janet Larson with Closest to the Pin on No. 4, and Kari Rider with Closest to the Pin on No. 8.
“So close, yet so far,” said Talli Oxnam, event marketing chair and former Women & Girls Fund board president, about Kari Rider’s near-Hole in One hit from the 8th tee that stopped on the edge of the hole, one of the Closest to the Pin contest holes. “We all jumped for joy but even that didn’t knock the ball in — it was a fantastic nonetheless!”
The biggest win of the day, however, goes to the Women & Girls Fund. With a record-breaking number of participants and sponsors, net proceeds reached a new high of $15,700. Special thanks to station sponsors Blue Point Hospitality, BSC Group, LLC, Christine Dayton Architect, P.A., Dock Street Foundation, Ewing, Dietz, Fountain & Kaludis, P.A., Miss Alice and Crew, Shore United Bank, Sullivan Surgery & Spa, The Gunston School, Tred Avon Family Wealth, Sandi Vince, and Wye Financial Partners for their support.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Women & Girls Fund’s special programs and annual grants. For information about the Fund, visit www.womenandgirlsfund.org.
